Hook landslip: Broken-down crane stops Basingstoke to Woking trains

Broken down craneNetwork Rail Wessex
The crane working on the Hook landslip repairs overnight broke down

Trains have been halted after a crane working on repairs to a landslip broke down.

The engineering train mounted with a crane was being used on the Hook landslip repairs overnight.

It means trains are unable to run between Basingstoke and Woking.

Network Rail Wessex said a specialist had been brought in to fix the crane. The line is not expected to re-open until midday.

Work is expected to take several weeks

South Western Railway said it was working on bringing in replacement coaches to take passengers between Basingstoke and Woking.

The landslip, affecting a 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment, happened near Hook after heavy rain on 15 January.

Following temporary repair work trains to Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Exeter and Salisbury, which were terminating at Basingstoke, are now running again.

The full repairs are expected to take several more weeks.

Network Rail
A section of track near Hook was left hanging in mid-air following the landslip on 15 January

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics