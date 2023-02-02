Hook landslip: Broken-down crane stops Basingstoke to Woking trains
- Published
Trains have been halted after a crane working on repairs to a landslip broke down.
The engineering train mounted with a crane was being used on the Hook landslip repairs overnight.
It means trains are unable to run between Basingstoke and Woking.
Network Rail Wessex said a specialist had been brought in to fix the crane. The line is not expected to re-open until midday.
South Western Railway said it was working on bringing in replacement coaches to take passengers between Basingstoke and Woking.
The landslip, affecting a 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment, happened near Hook after heavy rain on 15 January.
Following temporary repair work trains to Waterloo from Weymouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Exeter and Salisbury, which were terminating at Basingstoke, are now running again.
The full repairs are expected to take several more weeks.
