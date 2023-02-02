Hampshire artist Hendog paints murals in Dover
- Published
Murals have appeared in a seaside town in a bid to highlight the difficulties faced by Ukrainian refugees.
The Banksy-style images, by Hampshire artist Hendog, were found at two locations in Dover on 31 January.
The artist said the first piece on Pebbles Kiosk, along Marine Parade, showed an "excited" young boy with a suitcase "skipping over the border in the pursuit of safety".
But in a second mural nearby, the same boy is featured with a "weary" face.
He is pictured sat on his suitcase, with his hands on his chin. The Ukrainian flag is pictured on the boy's suitcase in both murals.
The artist said the work - titled Trapped Between Borders - aimed to "create awareness of the Ukrainian refugee crisis".
He highlighted how the visas of many Ukrainian refugees who had fled to the UK in the past year might be expiring soon, while hosts families were "being forced into a lack of options due to the rising cost of living crisis".
Concerns were raised across the UK at the end of last year, when thousands of Ukrainians who had arrived under the Homes for Ukraine scheme were facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements.
Another Hendog work appeared outside Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester in 2021.
In May 2020, the renowned artist Banksy left an NHS-themed image in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.