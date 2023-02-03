New Forest Thunder Knights baseball team preps for first season
A baseball team formed by a group of friends in the New Forest has stepped up its training ahead of its first season.
The New Forest Thunder Knights have registered as members of the British Baseball Federation and will take part in the South West and Wales League.
Team manager Warren Doyle said they were "exciting times" for the team, which is a mix of men and women of varying ages and experiences.
They play their first games in April.
Mr Doyle told the BBC: "When we banged our heads together and realised we could form a club we thought let's go for it, let's do it.
"It's becoming a reality, which four to five months ago seemed not impossible but a pipe dream, and now it's on the way we're all very excited."
The Knights are currently based at Wide Lane Sports Ground in Southampton but are hoping to set up a permanent base in the New Forest.
Mr Doyle said the team was not "necessarily about results".
He added: "Of course we want to win, it's a competitive sport, but our remit is let's have fun, let's enjoy it, and we've already seen in the early part of winter-training improvement from a number of players, and they are just looking so sharp."
Mr Doyle got into baseball when he was living in Kansas City in the United States as the Kansas City Royals won the World Series.
"I fully jumped on the bandwagon," he explained.
"It's not a popular sport over here, it's getting bigger, but we're still trying to find our way, and as a club... we want to try and grow the sport as much as we can."
Team member Rosie told the BBC: "It feels nice to be playing rather than watching. It's good fun."
She also said her main aim for the season was "just to get out of it alive without any injuries".
