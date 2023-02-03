Farnborough Crufts winner jailed over dog attack on visitor
A Crufts winner has been jailed after her dog mauled the leg of a visitor to her home.
Margaret Peacock, 70, was convicted of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control, following a trial in December.
The dog, called Mako, bit into the leg of Natasha Turner, 33, at Peacock's house in Farnborough, Hampshire, on 1 February 2021.
Peacock was jailed for two years and six months.
Ms Turner had visited the house to help move a bed for Peacock - who is registered disabled with multiple sclerosis - when she was attacked by the dog.
During the trial at Salisbury Crown Court, Sian Beaven, prosecuting, described how Mako "launched into a full attack on the lower part of Miss Turner's leg" and refused to let go, even when the defendant attempted to grab a screwdriver.
Giving evidence, Ms Turner recalled how the attack was "really quick".
"It was like someone had got a knife put it in your leg and was tearing it through," she told jurors.
However, the jury also heard three 999 calls in which the breeder said Ms Turner had been attacked "in the street... it wasn't in my house".
Both women were treated in hospital for bite wounds.
Mako, which had been subject to a dog behaviour contract because of two previous incidents, has since been euthanised because of health problems.
Ms Turner said the breeder asked her afterwards not to contact the police because she was worried the dog would be put down and also bought her gifts in an attempt to stop her reporting the incident.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said the attack had an ongoing psychological impact on her.
"I am angry all the time, I struggle to sleep because I have nightmares of the attack, I feel nervous and worried," it said.
The court heard Peacock was previously given a suspended prison term in 2017 for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after she killed eight puppies by placing them in a freezer, and a ninth by hitting it over the head.
Passing sentence, Judge Richard Parkes KC also banned Peacock from owning dogs.
He told her: "You have shown no remorse whatsoever for what happened - indeed you continue to protest even today that Miss Turner turned up at your door having already been attacked by some savage stray.
"The only real mitigation in this very serious case is the fact that you are elderly and suffering from multiple sclerosis - a condition which plainly requires long-term treatment."
The judge also ordered that Peacock's remaining two collie dogs and another Belgian Malinois be seized by police.
