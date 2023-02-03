Hampshire: Indecent images arrest after preschool closure
A person has been arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children and other offences.
The arrest follows the closure of Treetops Preschool in Hedge End, Hampshire, on 26 January after safeguarding concerns were reported to Ofsted.
A person has been released on police bail as inquiries continue, Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed.
Treetops Preschool has been approached for comment.
