Hampshire police officer not guilty of dating app rape
- Published
A police officer has been found not guilty of raping a woman he met on the Bumble dating app.
Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, on their first date.
Two juries in the case were previously discharged after jurors contracted Covid in 2022 and after failing to reach a verdict in January.
Prosecutors said the complainant did not wish to go through a third trial.
Winchester Crown Court previously heard the officer and the woman engaged in consensual sexual activity before the alleged assault.
An initial trial collapsed in June 2022 after four jurors tested positive for Covid-19.
In January 2023, a jury failed to failed to reach a verdict on the charge.
Prosecutor Rebecca Fairbairn told a hearing at Salisbury Crown Court: "Having been through two trials, the complainant did not wish to go through a third trial."
Judge Richard Parkes KC recorded a verdict of not guilty against the single charge.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been contacted for comment.
