Southampton firefighters save nine dogs and seven cats
- Published
A couple and their 16 pets have been rescued from a fire in their home.
Firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grainger Gardens in Southampton shortly after 02:00 GMT.
Crews from Hightown and St Mary's rescued one occupant of the house, as well nine dogs and seven cats.
The other occupant was able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Both were unharmed.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the control room team provided the couple with fire survival guidance over the phone before crews arrived, as they were trapped in the house.
They added the blaze is believed to have started in the ground-floor kitchen.
It was extinguished and ventilation fans were used to clear the property of smoke.
