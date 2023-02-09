Beechside: Report details failings at Portsmouth respite home
- Published
Food was withheld from a hungry child at a now-closed respite care home, the children's services watchdog has found.
The Portsmouth City Council-owned Beechside home accommodated up to six children with learning or physical disabilities. It was closed following an Ofsted inspection in November.
Its report said "highly vulnerable children" were left at risk of harm.
The city council said it was implementing an "improvement plan" to address all the issues raised.
The inspectors found "serious and widespread" failures of senior staff at the home in Drayton, which provided short-break services for children.
"During an incident, another child had an object thrown at his head," it said.
"No incident report was completed. Consequently, there was no assessment of the child's injury and whether medical assistance was required."
It also documented an "inappropriate restraint" being used on a distressed child.
"Further mistreatment of this child took place, with food being withheld from her, despite her indicating to staff that she was hungry," it added.
Managers also did not take "decisive action" after learning about a reported assault by members of staff on 2 November, which prompted a police investigation.
Sarah Daly, the council's director of children's services, said there had been a "thorough review of policies and procedures" as well as staff training and maintenance completed on the building.
"We have been in ongoing contact with Ofsted to implement an improvement plan to address all the issues raised in the report and have taken the opportunity to consider wider improvements and changes to culture to ensure the home provides care that is consistently focused on children," she added.
A further Ofsted visit found sufficient progress had been made to lift the suspension notice and the council said it was recruiting an interim manager to allow the reopening of the home "when we can".
Hampshire Constabulary said the investigation relating to the reported assault had been concluded and was "filed with no formal action taken".
