Park Gate dentist struck off over fake records and letters
- Published
A dentist who fabricated records to cover up poor patient care has been struck off for "serious dishonesty".
Manori Dilini Balachandra, who set up Manor Dental Surgery in Park Gate, Hampshire, in 2007, was found guilty of 103 charges by the General Dental Council (GDC).
It said patients were at risk of "serious harm", particularly over the inappropriate use of antibiotics and missing information in their records.
Ms Balachandra has 28 days to appeal.
In its report, the GDC told her: "This is a case in which failings in your clinical care and record-keeping were identified by an NHS official.
"Your response to those concerns was to embark on a course of dishonest conduct in an attempt to contradict them.
"Whilst the Committee acknowledged your engagement with this hearing, it considered it significant that there has been little evidence of remorse, regret or insight in a case involving such serious dishonesty."
False information relating to patient care was retrospectively written on NHS record cards, while faked letters, purporting to withdraw mistaken claims for NHS fees, were also given to investigators, the GDC said.
Some patients were prescribed antibiotics without justification or at the wrong dose, while others had no record of treatment for infections, it added.
The council concluded there had been "widespread and serious failings" relating to 11 patients.
The NHS and private dentist has been suspended immediately before her name is erased from the register in March.
Manor Dental Surgery has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.