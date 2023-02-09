Portsmouth man Ben Stokes sets Rubik's Cube record
A man has broken a national record for solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded.
Ben Stokes completed the puzzle in 18.72 seconds at the World Cube Association's UK championship.
The 21-year-old from Portsmouth has been solving cubes for the past six years and has set his sights on breaking the European record.
Without a blindfold, Mr Stokes can solve a cube in under 10 seconds which he put down to memorising algorithms.
Mr Stokes also won "multi-blind" challenge during the championships in which he solved 16 cubes in an hour.
He said: "It's a real surreal feeling, going from just another competitor - to the one that other people aspire to be.
"Breaking national records gave me a real feeling of pride knowing that my hard work had payed off."
He added: "You have to work on what's called look ahead, which is when you completely take your mind off what you're currently doing and think about what you're going to do next and that's the really difficult part to get fast."
He said the hobby had taken off since the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the release of a documentary about speed cubing.
Eleanor Sinnott, from the National Cube Association, said the last championships attracted more than 500 competitors.
Mr Stokes dded: "It's becoming ridiculously popular, the pandemic definitely played into that because we've got a lot of people who have picked up a new hobby.
"The best thing about cubing is the community surrounding it. Everyone is so supportive of each other, nobody wants another cuber to mess up in the interest of them winning, everyone wants their friends to do well."
His next challenge is to shave four seconds off his current time in an effort take on the European record of 15 seconds.
