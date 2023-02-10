Met Police officer admits possession of extreme pornographic image
- Published
A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image.
PC Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road in Drayton, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and pleaded guilty to the offence, dated between November 2019 and April 2021.
Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to 17 March for sentencing.
He told the officer: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence."
Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force's directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.
