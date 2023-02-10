Met Police officer admits possession of extreme pornographic image

Portsmouth Magistrates' CourtGoogle
PC Liam Boshein appeared before Portsmouth magistrates

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image.

PC Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road in Drayton, Portsmouth, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and pleaded guilty to the offence, dated between November 2019 and April 2021.

He previously denied the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last year.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to 17 March for sentencing.

He told the officer: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence."

Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force's directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.