Emily Lewis: Speedboat skipper cleared of teenager's manslaughter
- Published
A speedboat skipper has been cleared of manslaughter after the death of a teenage girl during a "thrill ride".
Passenger Emily Lewis, 15, suffered fatal injuries when the Seadogz rigid inflatable boat (RIB) hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
The jury did find Michael Lawrence guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to maintain a safe speed.
A verdict has yet to be reached for Seadogz owner Michael Howley.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.