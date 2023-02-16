Wet Leg video recreated by Isle of Wight women affected by cancer
Two women affected by cancer have made a video covering a Wet Leg hit to raise awareness of the disease.
The Isle of Wight-based band, made up of Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale, recently won two Grammys and two BRITs.
And for Lou Waldegrove and Emma Norton, who also live on the island, the duo offered the perfect song for them to get their message across - that screening saves lives.
So they released their own version of the band's first hit, Chaise Longue.
They work for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and originally made the music video as a work Christmas tape, but it has since being shared across social media.
The lyrics were changed from "I got a big D" to "they found the big C" as a way to encourage people to go for their cancer screening tests.
It comes after Lou, 57, was diagnosed with cancer last year having completed a postal screening test.
She said: "We love them [Wet Leg], they're Island-based and also their words fitted in perfectly for screening saves lives, so we shamelessly pinched it."
After a colonoscopy revealed cancerous cells, Lou went to St Mary's Hospital to have part of her colon and 30 lymph nodes removed - three weeks after sending her test in.
She added: "I'm out the other side, I'm absolutely fine, but I honestly had no symptoms and I had no idea there was anything wrong with me.
"Don't turn down any screening tests that might be available to you, because you don't know."
Emma helped Lou make the video not only as a way to help her, but also because another mutual friend who appears in the video, Kirsty Jenner, had been diagnosed with cervical cancer following a routine smear test.
"Having had two close friends within a month getting diagnosed from just pure screening - obviously it was devastating to find out someone you love has got this horrific disease," Emma said.
"But it's a case of being strong, being supportive and when Lou asked me to do this video it was a no brainer.
"Both of them had no symptoms whatsoever, they were both fit and healthy.
"Screenings, you know, it's a couple of minutes of unpleasantness but it could save your life."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.