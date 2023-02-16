Basingstoke shooting: Second man arrested over playing field attack
Police have made a second arrest after a teenager was shot three times in the leg on a playing field.
The attack on a 19-year-old man happened off Tewkesbury Close in the Popley area of Basingstoke shortly after 11:40 GMT on 1 February.
Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from the town on suspicion of attempted murder who has since been bailed.
They are now questioning a 21-year-old local man on suspicion of the same offence. He remains in police custody.
The force said the victim was still in hospital after suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.
