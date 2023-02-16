Basingstoke shooting: Second man arrested over playing field attack

Tewkesbury Close
Police searched undergrowth at the playing field off Tewkesbury Close

Police have made a second arrest after a teenager was shot three times in the leg on a playing field.

The attack on a 19-year-old man happened off Tewkesbury Close in the Popley area of Basingstoke shortly after 11:40 GMT on 1 February.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man from the town on suspicion of attempted murder who has since been bailed.

They are now questioning a 21-year-old local man on suspicion of the same offence. He remains in police custody.

The force said the victim was still in hospital after suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man sustained three gun shot wounds to his leg, police said

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.