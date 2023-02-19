Southern Water: Supplies return after four-day shutdown
Water supplies are returning to thousands of homes in Hampshire.
Householders lost their water on Wednesday night in areas of Winchester, Southampton and Eastleigh after a supply site had to be shut down.
The problem initially affected about 20,000 homes and by Saturday around 3,500 remained without water.
Southern Water said its Otterbourne site was returning to full production and "most homes should now see their water supply returning to normal".
The water firm said customers may notice low pressure and some discolouration, "which is completely normal and temporary" while supplies return.
The issue was caused by sand from a filter being released during planned maintenance.
In a statement, the water firm said: "At no time did the filters become contaminated, and in fact they are not vulnerable to contamination.
"They are used to filter small particles from the water prior to disinfection.
"We're so sorry again for the disruption and distress this has caused over the last few days."
It added that customers who were eligible for compensation would receive a letter with full details in the next few days.
MP Caroline Nokes called for an inquiry into Southern Water and a debate in parliament after residents' supplies were cut off for the second time in three months.
Days before Christmas more than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford were left with low pressure or loss of supply.
