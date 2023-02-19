Southampton: Man arrested after woman raped in city centre park
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a city centre park.
Police said the woman, in her late teens, was attacked in Palmerston Park, Southampton at about 07:00 GMT.
Police patrols have been increased in the area and cordons are in place. The man remains in police custody.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.
