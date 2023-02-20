Gosport homes evacuated as 'deliberate' vehicle fires spread
Residents were forced to leave their homes after a fire from two vehicles, which is being treated as suspected arson, spread to a nearby terrace.
Crews from five stations were called to the blaze in Gazelle Close, Gosport, shortly before 07:30 GMT on Sunday.
No-one was injured but a cat found in the terrace that was ablaze was given oxygen and taken to a vet.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Service said a joint police and fire investigation was under way.
It added it was "believed the fire was started deliberately".
Crews spent about four hours tackling the blaze which was put out shortly after 11:30.
