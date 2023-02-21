Boards aid children with autism in Fareham play parks
- Published
Communication boards for children with autism have been installed in play areas after a suggestion from a mum.
Hollie Shilling had the idea of the colourful boards for play parks in Fareham, Hampshire.
The boards feature pictures and symbols so children who are unable to talk are still able to communicate with their friends and family.
Ms Shilling said they gave "a voice" to children who find it difficult to communicate.
The communication boards have been installed at Kenwood Road, Kites Croft Close and Blackbrook Park play areas as part of improvements to the council's facilities.
Similar smaller boards are used in schools, but Ms Shilling, whose seven-year-old son Alfie has autism, contacted the council to suggest the idea be extended to make play parks more inclusive.
She admitted "I actually cried" when she received a reply from the local authority confirming they were going ahead with the boards.
"For children like Alfie and those who do struggle with speech and language, it gives them an opportunity to have a voice in those social areas," she added.
Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward said it was aiming to make its play parks "as accessible as possible".
"It's really nice to be able to do things that are positive and they don't have to cost the earth - it just takes a bit of thought and you can make good things happen," he added.
Wheelchair swings, high back swing seats, sensory panels, trampoline, roundabouts and other wheelchair-accessible play equipment has also been installed at play parks in the borough.
