Southampton: Rape charge after woman attacked in city centre park
A man has been charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in a city centre park.
Police said the attack happened in Palmerston Park, off Above Bar Street in Southampton, on Sunday shortly after 07:00 GMT.
The 27-year-old man from the city has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton magistrates court on Tuesday.
