Ex-Police Federation chairman John Apter faces gross misconduct charges
The former national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales is to face gross misconduct charges over allegations about his behaviour.
John Apter was suspended from his role and as an officer at Hampshire Constabulary in 2021.
A criminal case involving two alleged sexual assaults has been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.
But the Independent Office for Police Conduct said Mr Apter would face a misconduct hearing by his force.
