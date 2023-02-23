Isle of Wight man, 82, won't leave collapsing cliff house
An 82-year-old man whose cliff-top house is collapsing into the sea has said he does not want to move.
George Gardiner lives alone in the precarious property in Luccombe on the Isle of Wight, but big cracks have appeared following a water leak.
He said: "I do wonder what is going to happen to me in the end, but it's just one of those things isn't it?"
His garden and driveway have fallen 5ft (1.52m) and Southern Water has offered him alternative accommodation.
Mr Gardiner has lived in the house, which overlooks the English Channel, for 22 years. It used to be a tea room that he ran with his late wife.
He said he repeatedly tried to contact Southern Water following a leak in his garage about two years ago, but eventually a friend helped fix it.
Then, late last year a water main burst, coinciding with significant new cracks in the house, and leading to a visit from the water company to fix the pipe.
When his garden and driveway fell in 2022, Isle of Wight Council closed part of the coastal path outside the house that was bordered by deep cracks.
But Mr Gardiner, who once worked as an air ambulance paramedic, said he was attached to the house and was worried where he would end up next.
He said: "At least this time of the year, everything is drying out a lot. I'm hoping to get a good Summer here at least… but who knows?
"I've got the fence to support me if I need to hang on... I manage. It'll be alright."
Karl Love, an independent councillor on the island, said he was "incredibly concerned" for Mr Gardiner's safety.
He said it would not be long before the house slipped off the cliff and into the sea.
Southern Water said it had received a claim that a leaking pipe had "allegedly caused subsidence to the property".
It added: "This matter is complex and has been referred to our insurers who are currently investigating liability.
"Without prejudice to ongoing liability investigations, an offer of alternative accommodation has been made to Mr Gardiner."
The island authority said landslips were "not uncommon" in the area.
"The council have erected temporary coastal path diversion signage and the situation will be monitored and reopening opportunities will be considered once the current damage has settled," it said.
