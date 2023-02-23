Arthur Bailey: Funeral procession for Portsmouth D-Day veteran
A D-Day veteran has been honoured with a funeral procession through the streets of his home city.
Arthur Bailey, who died last month aged 98, was a much-loved figure in Portsmouth and praised as a hero for his bravery during World War Two.
Rolling road closures were put in place ahead of his funeral at Portsmouth Cathedral, with hundreds of people turning out to pay their respects.
Mr Bailey was awarded France's highest military honour before his death.
He was 20 years old when he was among 156,000 Allied troops to be sent to German-occupied Normandy on 6 June 1944, managing to dodge a volley of machine gun and sniper fire after landing on Gold Beach.
Later the same summer he completed parachute training and was in the Battle of Arnhem.
Friends of Mr Bailey - watching the Band of Rifles marching in his honour - told the BBC he had been known as an "old warrior" and was considered a "legend" in Portsmouth.
Vic Thorn, of the Parachute Regimental Association, said: "There can't be many veterans left that actually went onto Gold Beach on D-Day and then went airborne to Arnhem - very few indeed. I think Arthur was probably the last.
"This city is historically militarily rich, we're a very proud city and we take great pride in remembering those that have had such gallant bravery."
The hearse carrying the coffin was accompanied by military veterans on their motorbikes and passed by places that were important to the former paratrooper.
These included schools and colleges where Mr Bailey gave talks to the younger generation about the realities of war.
Gary Weaving, founder of charity Forgotten Veterans UK, said: "He always understated his bravery and was always willing to share his experiences.
"He's been a role model and an inspiration to many younger veterans."
