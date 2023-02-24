Frantisek Olah death: Teens who joked about stabbing jailed for murder
Three teenagers have been jailed for murdering a man who was "mercilessly cut down" at his home.
Father-of-two Frantisek Olah, 31, was stabbed or cut about 18 times in front of his partner in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May 2022.
Je'Daine Carty, 18, and Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 19, of Basingstoke, who joked about the attack, were jailed for at least 29 and 32 years respectively.
Cohan Daley, 18, was given a minimum 29-year term at Winchester Crown Court.
At about 23:00 BST, Mr Olah answered the door at his home in Musgrave Close to the teenagers who barged in and "mercilessly cut him down" in a hallway while his partner, Chelsea Lee, looked on, the court was told.
Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said: "Each had a knife and each used it. They rampaged through the house, making demands for keys and property."
She said Ms Lee was so terrified she fled to a neighbour's house leaving their two-year-old son behind.
Carty and Kamarra-Jarra later "revelled in the memory of what had happened", making videos in which they joked and laughed, the court previously heard.
Carty, of Ferndown Close, Kamarra-Jarra, of Milton Close, and Daley, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, were found guilty in January following a three-month trial.
In a statement read out in court, Ms Lee said: "Whilst I was giving my evidence the defendants were laughing and joking and trying to distract me.
"My son never wants to leave my side and cries a lot. I now live my life in fear. I am paranoid and anxious."
A statement from Mr Olah's mother, Iveta Olahova, addressed to the defendants, said: "You might think you've won, you might have thought of this as cool.
"The only thing you have succeeded in doing is ruining your own lives."
Mr Justice Martin Spencer said Carty instigated the attack to "rid himself" of Mr Olah, who was putting him under pressure over the profits of a drug line the pair operated.
He said Carty later composed a rap song with "chilling" lyrics about the "callous execution", while Carty and Kamarra-Jones made videos, "laughing... and glorifying" the attack.
