Family pay tribute to Turgis Green petrol station crash driver
- Published
A man killed in a crash involving his van and a car in a petrol station forecourt was a "devoted father and grandad", his family has said.
Richard Evans, 53, from Reading, had been driving a yellow van along the southbound carriageway of the A33 on 15 February.
He exited the road at Turgis Green near Sherfield-on-Loddon at about 12:30 GMT.
His van then crashed into a silver Volkswagen Passat, which was parked in the BP petrol station forecourt.
No other people were injured.
In a tribute released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, his family said: "We have lost a loving son, brother, devoted father to his three children and grandad to Roman.
"We are all deeply shocked by his sudden passing."
The force said it was investigating the collision and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
