Southampton University: Calls for more exercise support for mums
- Published
A researcher has called on councils to do more to support new mothers to stay physically active.
Prof Keith Godfrey, from the University of Southampton, warned those with young babies in particular needed more opportunities for exercise.
A study he led on the activity of 800 women in Southampton found fewer than half were getting enough moderate to vigorous physical activity.
He said local authorities should seek out organisations offering activities.
And he praised Southampton City Council as an excellent example of supporting opportunities where new mums can be active.
Prof Godfrey said physical activity for mothers of young babies could be "really important for their physical health, for their mental health and how their concentration is".
One example he gave of a council-supported initiative that helps mothers keep active is a local climbing group in Southampton.
Nichola attends the group for mothers at Boulder Shack, sometimes with her baby Ebony, and said she feels "so much better for it".
"I don't have much time for me alone for exercise," she said. "It's nice to be able to get back into it."
Another attendee is Ellie, with her eight-month-old daughter Frankie, who said: "There's a lot in Southampton for babies but, as far as I know, this is the only thing for mums.
"Once you've had a kid, you don't feel like exercising.
She added that, after giving birth, "you don't know what your body can handle so it is really good to start slowly and come to things like this".
"I think groups like this are just the start and hopefully we'll see more pop up in the future."
Prof Godfrey said: "Local authorities should be actively seeking out organisations like this who are willing to provide the amazing experiences for young parents.
"It's not sufficient for it to be down to fantastic organisations to make these opportunities available."
He also highlighted: "Southampton City Council is an excellent example of a local authority that recognises the importance of a best start to life for young children."
He said parents can provide the best for their children by accessing opportunities for their own health.
Dr Debbie Chase, Southampton City Council's director of public health, said: "It's getting harder and harder to offer opportunities the local authority can fund given the situation that we're in so we need to find more free activities."
She said the council also aimed to promote community groups, park runs or other opportunities for people to get together.
