Shifting Solent sandbank near Hurst Spit prompts warning
- Published
A shifting bank of shingle in the Solent has prompted a warning to sailors.
Lymington RNLI said the bank, measuring a few hundred metres in length, emerges at low tide to the east of Hurst Spit near Lymington.
It said the shingle bar continues to change size and location, and has made the water "considerably shallower".
Seafarers have been told to be "extra careful" when navigating around the spit.
The RNLI said its crews had been monitoring the progress of the sandbank which sailors encounter as they navigate eastwards around a shallow bar know as "The Trap".
"Sailors will need to be extra careful if they intend to head towards Keyhaven as the new shingle bar extends a few hundred metres east of Hurst Spit in an area that many boaters would have previously used to turn northwards towards Keyhaven," it said.
It said existing nautical charts should be considered "inaccurate".
Sandbanks in the Solent are a well known hazard to shipping - the QE2 liner ran aground on the morning of its final departure from Southampton in 2008.
