Portsmouth: Tipner East housing given green light
- Published
Plans for a major new waterfront housing development have been given the go ahead.
Housing association Vivid is proposing to build 835 homes in 11-storey tower blocks at Tipner East in Portsmouth.
The project includes 250 affordable homes and new sea defences for the area.
Portsmouth City Council granted the scheme planning permission although concerns were raised about parking provision.
In January, councillors deferred a planning decision after concerns were raised by the Environment Agency and flood management specialists over flood risks.
Documents submitted by Vivid later aallayed their worries, a meeting of the council's planning committee heard.
However, the provision of just 194 parking spaces - although the figure could increase if an agreement is reached for 396 spaces as part of the planned transport hub - did prompt concern.
Committee member Linda Symes said it showed a "lack of awareness" on the part of planners.
"We're not talking about a small shortfall - we're talking about a huge one and as much as we might love the idea of everyone cycling and walking, it's not going to happen," she added.
Cabinet member Darren Sanders said the scheme would provide "significant' benefits" and the parking issue could be eased by routing more bus services via the neighbouring park and ride.
"It's about time that this empty site, which has been an eyesore in the city, finally has a development that might work," he said.
The council is hoping to develop an adjoining site, known as Tipner West, providing up to 3,500 new homes along with more than 3,000 new marine and maritime jobs.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.