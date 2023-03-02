Southampton: Family pay tribute to man killed in flat stabbing
A man who died in his home after being stabbed was a "devoted, loving father", his family have said.
Mark Noke, 64, was found at his flat in Warburton Road, Thornhill, shortly after 01:00 GMT on Saturday morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said he died from a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force has been given more time to question three men arrested on suspicion of murder.
The men, aged 20, 23 and 31, who are all from Southampton, were arrested on Tuesday morning.
Mr Noke's family said: "Mark was a kind and loving member of our family who also touched the lives of so many others with his warmth, kindness, and generosity.
"He was a devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son.
"Mark's passing has left a void that will be deeply felt, not just by his family but by all who knew him."
Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
Officers remain on patrol in Thornhill and have set up a mobile police station on Warburton Road.
