Southampton teenager killed in road collision with parked cars
- Published
A teenager has died after the car he was in collided with parked vehicles.
The black Vauxhall Corsa crashed in Middle Road, Southampton, shortly before 01:00 GMT.
The 18-year-old, from Southampton, died while two other male teenagers in the vehicle were seriously injured, police said.
A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
