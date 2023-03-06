Teenagers bailed over fatal Southampton crash
- Published
Two teenagers arrested after another died when the car he was in crashed into parked vehicles have been released on bail.
A Vauxhall Corsa crashed in Middle Road, Southampton, early on Sunday.
An 18-year-old, from Southampton, died while two other teenagers in the vehicle were seriously injured.
A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The two, both from Southampton, have been ordered to return on 5 June.
Police have appealed for dashcam footage of the Corsa travelling south on Middle Road towards Station Road.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.