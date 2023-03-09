Small bench installed outside Basingstoke shop after vandalism
A small bench has been installed outside a shop following cases of vandalism in the area.
Old Basing & Lychpit Parish Council installed a bench outside the Tesco Express store at the Lychpit Centre in Lynchpit, Hampshire.
The council said the decision followed "considerable pressure" from residents for somewhere to briefly rest after walking to the store.
But some people were left disappointed when they saw the seat.
Several residents took to social media to voice their concerns over the size of the chosen bench.
When asked to explain the reasons for the size of the bench, the parish council said the seat was installed after it was requested by residents and approved by Hampshire County Council "with the proviso that the seat would be bolted into the ground and be virtually vandal-proof due to previous instances of vandalism in this area".
The council said the seat was selected due to it meeting the criteria set by the county council and was purchased by the parish council "from a supplier well-known for its sturdy, vandal resistant street furniture made from recycled materials".
In a comment reported by the Basingstoke Gazette , county councillor Elaine Still said the seat was agreed with the parish council as a "compromise".
She told the Gazette that when there was a previous bench at the site there was "a lot of vandalism".
"The reason I wouldn't agree to a full bench is because we can't afford to have rough sleepers back," Ms Still told the Gazette.
Local resident Ryan Haines, 48, said if the reason behind the bench was rough sleeping he would prefer to have no bench at all, "rather than a bench as a complete waste of money which could be put to better use elsewhere".
"It's a bit of a joke using the excuse of preventing rough sleepers and shows how out of touch the people who approved the seat can be," he said.
Another local resident Stewart Rogerson,59, said: "I love this bench, it truly reflects the departure of the decision maker's freedom to use common sense."
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said the authority holds the freehold to the Lychpit Centre and was approached by the parish council for permission to install a bench "to provide a seat of rest for those who may have difficulty walking the distance from their home to the shops and back".
In a statement the county council said permission was given and the parish council proceeded to select, purchase and arrange the installation of their chosen seat.
Both the parish council and Ms Still have been approached for comment.
