Victorious 2023: Mumford and Sons confirmed as festival headliners
- Published
Mumford and Sons have been added as the final headline act for the Victorious Festival this summer.
The Grammy and Brit award winners will close the three-day Portsmouth event over the August bank holiday weekend.
Organisers said the band would provide a "fantastic finale".
Jamiroquai and Kasabian will top the bill on the Friday and Saturday. Other acts already confirmed in the line-up include Ben Howard, Alt-J, Pete Tong, Ellie Goulding and Kaiser Chiefs.
Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious, said: "Mumford and Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings,
"Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can't wait for August."
Other acts already announced include Blossoms, The Charlatans, Friendly Fires, Natalie Imbruglia and Belle and Sebastian.
Organisers said they also were welcoming some of the "biggest and best names in comedy" to Southsea, including Omid Djalili, Jason Manford and star of Mock the Week Dara O'Briain.
Last year's festival, which was headlined by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and the Stereophonics, attracted more than 170,000 people.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.