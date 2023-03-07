Southampton: Fifth man arrested after man killed in flat stabbing
- Published
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 64-year-old man was found dead at home from a stab wound to the chest.
Mark Noke's body was discovered at his flat in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
On Tuesday a 21-year-old man, from Southampton, was arrested after attending a police station in the city. He remains in police custody.
A 20-year-old man arrested on Monday has been released on conditional bail.
Three other men, aged 20, 23 and 31, all from Southampton, have also been released on bail, police said.
Acting Det Ch Insp Howard Broadribb said: "We will continue to carry out disruptive and proactive activity to progress this investigation and deliver justice for Mark and his family."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said previously two men had been charged in connection with the incident.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, has been charged with possessing a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Previously Mr Noke's family described him as a "devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.