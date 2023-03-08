Portsmouth set to double second home council tax charge
A council has backed plans for owners of second homes and empty properties to be charged double council tax.
Portsmouth City Council hopes the move will bring the homes back into use for thousands on the authority's housing waiting list.
The Liberal Democrat council leader, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said it could raise up to £2m a year for its revenue budget.
"Looking at the financial situation, it feels like we need to do it," he said.
Agreed ahead of the introduction of the new levelling up and regeneration bill, the proposal would also allow the Hampshire council to charge empty home owners sooner, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Vernon-Jackson said: "What strikes me is that we have 1,600 homes that are empty or second homes and we have more than 2,000 people on the housing waiting list. Houses should be used for those who need them."
Under existing rules, second homes in Portsmouth are charged the same rate of council tax as people's primary residences.
Empty homes are already charged a premium - but only after two years - and this would be shortened to one year. It is estimated this change would raise an extra £450,000, the LDRS reported.
However, a council report said the total figure is likely to be lower with homeowners changing the use of their properties or selling them should the new charges come in.
Similar proposals are also being considered by Isle of Wight Council.
