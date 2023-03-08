In pictures: Snowy scenes from around the south

A scenic view of snow filmed over the rural village of Beenham in Berkshire

People in parts of the south are waking up to snow.

The snowfall has led to numerous schools closing and travellers are being warned warned to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

The Met Office said further sleet and snow is expected to fall throughout Wednesday with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place until Thursday morning.

Here is a selection of some of the pictures taken by members of the public and BBC Weather Watchers.

Families on Canon Heath Down near Kingsclere made the most of the snow

BBC Weather Watcher - AngelaJ
In Headington, Oxfordshire, the shark sculpture that sticks out of the roof of a house is dusted in snow
Chris Simons
Snow flurries are no bother for these sheep in Four Marks, Hampshire
Mark Bobin
Chilly hooves for these woolly residents at Minterne Magna, Dorset
BBC/Stephen Stafford
A thin blanket of snow across Lyndhurst in the New Forest
BBC Weather Watcher Soberty
BBC Weather Watcher, Soberty captured the wintry scene in Sherborne
Christopher Stone
Gardens in Aldershot were blanketed in snow in the early hours
Emilee and Sophie in Shinfield, Berkshire managed to make a snowman before school
Natasha Campbell-Brown
Natasha Campbell-Brown captures this snowy scene in East Meon, Hampshire
Melanie Preece
The snow-covered South Warnborough vilage was postcard-perfect

All pictures subject to copyright.

