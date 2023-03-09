Man in 70s dies in A325 two-car crash near Bucks Horn Oak
- Published
A man has died following a two-car crash near a Hampshire village.
The crash, involving a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon, happened on the A325 near Bucks Horn Oak on Wednesday shortly before 12:00 GMT.
Police said the man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene.
Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.