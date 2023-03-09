Isle of Wight Island Line: Ryde Pier work delayed by winter weather
Work to repair the railway line on a Victorian-era pier on the Isle of Wight is running months behind schedule.
Bad weather has been blamed for delaying work to remove its old tramway and relay separate tracks on Ryde Pier.
Island Line trains have not been able use the pier to connect with ferries since the end of October.
Network Rail said the work was carried out in winter to minimise disruption during the tourist season.
It was announced in the autumn the line between Ryde Esplanade and Ryde Pier Head would be closed as a "complex programme of vital maintenance and improvements" was needed to ensure the safety of the pier.
However, bad weather and choppy seas has meant parts of the structure have been inaccessible.
Analysis
By Paul Clifton, BBC South transport correspondent
Strengthening a tired, worn, 143-year-old pier is no small task. With Ryde Pier covered in scaffolding, the station at its end hasn't seen a train since October.
I reckon it could be well into June before trains can carry passengers along the pier again.
What is it with railway engineering work on the Isle of Wight?
Two years ago, the rest of the railway was refurbished, with new trains. A planned three-month shutdown actually lasted for 10 months.
It is remarkable that these two projects were not carried out at the same time.
Chris Cornish, of Network Rail, said the conditions had proved "really challenging" with 60 days of working time lost.
"We actively chose not to undertake these works in the summer - when it would have been easier - because of the disruption it would cause to the island and the tourism," he said.
Replacement taxis have been taking passengers to the ferries.
Island Lines has not committed to a specific date for when the project would be complete but said it hoped it would be in "late spring".
Work is also continuing on a new rail, bus, hovercraft and ferry interchange.
Next month, Ryde Esplanade station will see two trains an hour, rather than just one at present.
The pier closure followed a £26m upgrade of the rest of the Island Line network which saw its old 1938 tube trains replaced by refurbished London Underground District Line trains, and its tracks and platforms were upgraded.
