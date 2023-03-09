Barton Peveril College goes into lockdown after incident
A college went into lockdown after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds.
Hampshire Police said officers were called to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh at 14:20 GMT on Thursday.
The force said no injuries had been reported and no weapon had been located.
But it confirmed that an investigation was under way to establish the exact circumstances of the report. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Barton Peveril College confirmed that there was "an incident at the back of college" on Thursday afternoon.
It said the college followed its lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of students and staff.
In a statement the college added: "The police have reassured us that this is an isolated incident and the college campus is safe.
"Lessons are now continuing as planned and the college is open as normal tomorrow."
