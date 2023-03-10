Southampton: Sixth man arrested over flat stabbing death
- Published
A sixth man has been arrested after a 64-year-old was stabbed to death at his home.
Mark Noke's body was found in his flat in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been held on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.
The five other men, aged 21, 23, 31 and two aged 20, have also been bailed, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Two men have been charged in connection with the incident.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, has been charged with possessing a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They are due before Southampton Crown Court on 31 March.
Previously Mr Noke's family described him as a "devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.