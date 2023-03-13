Sagar Bhatti: Mystery over death of man lying in road - coroner
A man whose death led to a manslaughter trial was fatally struck by two cars while lying in a road at night too drunk to get up, a coroner has said.
Sagar Bhatti, 23, died in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh, in March 2019.
In a narrative conclusion, Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg said it was unclear whether he was punched to the ground or stumbled, adding that the drivers had no time to see his body.
Mr Bhatti's family twice interjected in court to voice their disagreement.
"It's atrocious. Someone else put him there. Someone had a duty of care to remove him and they didn't," one relative said.
"You cannot miss a 6ft man in the road with white trainers," the woman, who declined to be named, later added.
Previously Mr Bhatti's family won a battle to put a man on trial over the death through the Victims' Right to Review Scheme, after the case was initially dropped by prosecutors.
However in July 2021 Kieran Hobbs, then aged 31, was acquitted of manslaughter by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court.
Mr Hobbs, who attended the inquest, previously denied telling a witness he had "knocked out" Mr Bhatti, the coroner said.
A pathologist found an "insignificant injury" on Mr Bhatti that might have come from a punch and "was not relevant to the death", Mr Pegg said.
He said Mr Bhatti, an airport security officer from Chandler's Ford, had spent the evening in bars and clubs before continuing drinking with Mr Hobbs and others at a private address.
A neighbour's CCTV recorded an argument shortly before the death with two men who could not be clearly identified, with one accusing the other of stealing a mobile phone, the inquest heard.
"How Sagar came to be lying in the road cannot be ascertained," the coroner concluded.
"However... he did have a substantial quantity of alcohol in his body - 3.8 times the drink-drive limit - and was incapable of getting to his feet.
"He was wearing dark clothing during the hours of darkness which prevented Sagar from being seen."
Mr Bhatti's family declined to comment after the hearing.
