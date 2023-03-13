Andover: Crews tackle industrial estate warehouse fire

Andover warehouse fireBarry Moore
People living or working in the area have been urged to close doors and windows

A large fire has engulfed a warehouse on an industrial estate.

More than 45 firefighters are at the fire on the Walworth estate in Andover, Hampshire, after it broke out shortly after 10:00 GMT.

People living or working in the area have been urged to close doors and windows due to the amount of smoke.

The fire has closed nearby roads with members of the public being advised to avoid the area.

Nearby roads have been closed with people urged to avoid the area
Crews are working to put out the fire at the warehouse containing furniture

