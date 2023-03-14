Gosport Borough Council boat logo change sparks row
Plans to introduce a new council logo will remove a town's "proud history", campaigners have claimed.
Gosport Borough Council in Hampshire has proposed adopting new branding based on a sailing boat to give the authority a "distinct identity".
More than 350 people have signed a petition objecting to the change from the civic crest with the strapline of God's Port, Our Haven.
The council insisted the borough's crest would still be used ceremonially.
The seal - depicting a wooden longboat with a golden sail - was designed 100 years ago by artist Martin Snape when Gosport officially became a borough.
The strap line is said to refer to medieval times when the Bishop of Winchester Henry de Bois found sanctuary from a storm in the Solent and said it should be known as God's Port.
Opposition Conservative group leader Graham Burgess said the new logo was a "waste of money", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We have had a logo for 100 years, we should keep the one we have, there is no reason to change it," he added.
The petition opposing the change states the current strapline has "shaped our identity".
"We need to keep the strapline to maintain our proud history and community identity," it said.
A council report said the proposed new logo, which was outsourced at a cost of £3,465, was an "elegant and modern deviation" from the original crest.
"The borough crest is in widespread use across the borough, in some cases by companies and organisations with no connection to the council," it added.
"This creates potential for confusion around responsibility and accountability for services and facilities."
It said the borough crest would continue to be used by the council for civic purposes and by the mayor.
Responding to criticism of the logo on social media, council leader Peter Chegwyn insisted there were "absolutely no plans whatsoever" to change the crest.
"While council officers are looking to re-brand council services I can assure you that the crest will remain in use exactly as it always has done," he added.
If approved at a meeting on Wednesday, the logo will be introduced "incrementally" on online platforms before being added to uniforms, council vehicles and signage.
