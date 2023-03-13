Hampshire councillor apologises for 'racist' Ian Wright post
A councillor has apologised for an offensive social media post about Ian Wright and said she finds "racism in any form abhorrent".
Hampshire conservative Alexis McEvoy shared a tweet about the Gary Lineker impartiality row, adding her own message that used racial language.
She is being investigated by Hampshire county and New Forest district councils as well as their Conservative groups.
In a statement Ms McEvoy said she was "deeply sorry" for causing offence.
Leader of New Forest Liberal Democrats, councillor Malcolm Wade, said the post "encouraged division and racism" and had "outraged a number of people who read it".
Councillor McEvoy wrote: "I am aware that a tweet I sent, and then deleted, has caused offence.
"I did not mean it to do so and I am deeply sorry.
"I find racism in any form abhorrent, I have therefore reported myself to the monitoring officer at both Hampshire County Council and New Forest District Council.
"I have suspended myself from both the Conservative Groups... pending investigations."
The shared tweet contrasted Mr Wright's support for Mr Lineker with an alleged lack of support for other pundits in previous disputes with employers.
The councillor added a critical comment using racial language.
Conservative group and council leader Jill Cleary confirmed the matter was being investigated and had been referred to the council's monitoring officer.
