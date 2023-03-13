Basingstoke death: Suspected murder treated as non-suspicious

Paramedics were called to a property in Schubert Road

The death of a woman, which initially sparked a murder investigation, is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The woman, in her 70s, was found with serious injuries at a property in Schubert Road, Basingstoke, on Thursday.

Police were called by paramedics at 06:30 GMT. The woman died at the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder would have not any further action taken against him.

