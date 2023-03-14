Barton Peveril College: Teenager arrested after lockdown incident
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after armed police were called to reports of a person with a knife at a college.
Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh went into lockdown on 9 March.
Hampshire police previously said three boys sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of boys entering the college grounds.
On Tuesday, the force said a 17-year-old boy from Botley was arrested on suspicion of affray and causing a disturbance on educational premises.
He remains in custody.
College students previously said security staff told them to quickly get into classrooms and "get locked in".
College principal Rob Temple said the college followed its lockdown procedures as staff were warned there was an intruder carrying a weapon on the college site.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched an investigation and previously asked witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.