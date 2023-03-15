Andover: Furniture warehouse fire caused by electrical fault
A fire that engulfed a furniture warehouse was caused by an electrical issue in the building, the fire service has said.
More than 100 firefighters were sent to the blaze at Walworth Business Park in Andover on Monday morning.
A fire service spokesman said: "The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault or from electrical equipment overheating."
The warehouse and a neighbouring business were destroyed in the fire.
Fire engines responded from 12 stations across Hampshire and were supported by crews from Berkshire and Dorset that were sent to the scene shortly after 10:00 GMT on Monday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said its crews left the building, occupied by The Dormy House, on Tuesday afternoon.
It added that one crew returned several times overnight "to reinspect the scene and check for remaining hotspots".
In a statement, the furniture firm said: "All of us at The Dormy House would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the amazing fire crews and emergency services that did an incredible job on Monday, through the night and into the following day.
"The support they provided was second to none and we are hugely thankful that nobody was injured."
