Portsmouth: Man arrested on suspicion of raping woman on night out
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman after she left a nightclub.
Police said the woman reported she was attacked after leaving Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth on 1 March.
The arrested man, aged 20 and from Portsmouth, remains in police custody.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the woman involved was being supported by specialist officers.
The force said a 23-year-old man from Kent, previously arrested on suspicion of rape, had been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.
