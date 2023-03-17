Emily Lewis: Speedboat skipper sentenced after teenager's death in crash
A speedboat skipper who was going too fast before a crash that fatally injured a teenage passenger has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Michael Lawrence, 55, was convicted of failing to maintain a proper lookout and a safe speed before the crash that killed 15-year-old Emily Lewis in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.
After a trial at Winchester Crown Court, he was cleared of manslaughter.
He and boat owner Michael Howley were given 18-month suspended sentences.
Howley was previously found guilty by majority verdict of failing to operate the vessel safely.
Emily Lewis, from Park Gate, Hampshire, was on a "high thrills" ride with her parents and sister when the RIB, carrying 12 people, hit the buoy at nearly 37 knots (43mph), the court heard.
She suffered "unsurvivable" crush injuries while a number of other passengers were seriously injured, the jury was told.
