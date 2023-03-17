Mark Noke death: Further arrest over Southampton flat stabbing
- Published
A woman has been arrested as police continue to investigate the death of a 64-year-old man.
The body of Mark Noke was found in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
On Friday, a 27-year old woman, from Gosport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.
Six men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31, and two aged 20, have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have since been bailed, along with a 39-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Two men have been charged in connection with Mr Noke's death.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, Southampton, has been charged with possessing a firearm, while Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, Southampton, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They are due at Southampton Crown Court on 31 March.
Acting Det Chief Insp Howard Broadribb, of Hampshire Constabulary, said officers would "turn over every stone possible in order to bring those responsible to justice".
He added: "It is also a timely reminder that anyone who is found to be harbouring a person in their address - specifically wanted man Leighton Tabone - then they too are liable to be arrested for committing a criminal offence."
Witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact the force.
