A32 Droxford crash: Man jailed for death of girlfriend
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his girlfriend after speeding in a "dangerously unsafe" BMW and crashing into an oncoming car.
Melissa Orsborn, 20, was a passenger in Liam Pusey's BMW when it hit a Volkswagen Golf on the A32 in Droxford, Hampshire, in February 2021. She later died in hospital.
Pusey, 23, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.
He was jailed for nine years.
At Portsmouth Crown Court, Pusey, of the A339 in Herriard, was also convicted of causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The driver of the Golf suffered a broken wrist and broken foot.
'Recklessness'
Just before 20:00 GMT on 4 February 2021, after driving at speeds of between 69mph (110 km/h) and 85mph (137 km/h) in a 50mph (80 km/h) limit, Pusey lost control of his car and span into the path the Golf, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The force said he had worn down his tyres through drifting - a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction - and his car should not have been driven on a public road.
PC Lucy Hawkins said: "Liam Pusey showed total disregard for the safety of his passenger and other road users by speeding in a dangerously unsafe vehicle.
"His recklessness has taken the life of one woman and put another in hospital."
The family of Ms Orsborn, from Odiham, previously described her as a "wonderful, beautiful, loving and caring young woman".
